Headlines: Stitt wants special session, local elections today & State Fair begins Thursday

Governor Stitt wants another special session of the state legislature. (Tulsa World)

Texas Republican seeks removal of Trump from ballot in OKC. (NewsOK)

Tulsa mayoral candidate joins election denier and others at “Tulsarusalem”. (Tulsa World)

Superintendent Ryan Walters say he’s pushing Trump’s MAGA agenda. (Tulsa World)

More than 80 employees have left SDE since Walters began tenure. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahomans are voting on local issues today. (KOSU)

Norman turnpike opponents suffer another loss. (NewsOK)

Teen faces first-degree murder charges in Choctaw Football shooting. (NewsOK)

Six Oklahomans face charges of embezzling COVID relief funds. (KOSU)

DA seeks to drop charges against nearly 50-year-old murder. (NewsOK)

Airlines offer new non-stop flights from OKC to Florida. (NewsOK)

OG&E is looking to build upgrades to its system. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City gets ready for State Fair. (NewsOK)