Headlines: Anti-teacher union video cost, food insecurity grant & Disney at the State Fair
Local headlines for Friday, September 8, 2023
Taxpayers paid $22,500 for anti-teacher union video from SDE. (Oklahoma Voice)
Superintendent Ryan Walters bans black-owned newspaper from PragerU interview. (NewsOK)
Lawmakers plan a deeper study of tribal compacts. (Oklahoma Voice)
Oklahoma County settles inmate death lawsuit for $400,000. (NewsOK)
Church speaks against anti-trans legislation and Christian nationalism. (NewsOK)
Economist says a recession is still possible. (Tulsa World)
Grant helps Oklahoma organizations with food insecurity. (KOSU)
New management at Downtown Tulsa venues keeps current employees. (Tulsa World)
Realtor commissions are increasing despite lower rates. (NewsOK)
Gathering Place celebrates five years. (Tulsa World)
Busker Street Fair returns to OKC Myriad Gardens today. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma State Fair returns to OKC next Thursday. (NewsOK)
Disney on Ice plans to feature “Encanto” and “Frozen” at the State Fair. (NewsOK)