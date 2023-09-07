Headlines: PragerU reaction, Oklahoma County Jail & Mule Pull Tour
Local headlines for Thursday, September 7, 2023
Schools provide tepid reaction to SDE partnership with PragerU. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma schools are adapting to excessive heat. (KOSU)
Acting Chair of the Pardon and Parole Board faces accusations. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma County Jail cited for ongoing issues. (NewsOK)
OKC settles police use of force case for $200,000. (NewsOK)
Tribal officials are reacting to appointment of Nofire as Native American Liaison. (KOSU)
Northeast Oklahoma storm results in one fatality. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma offers mental health first aid training. (KOSU)
OKC unveils edited version of bridge over Oklahoma River. (NewsOK)
Plans unveiled for a new University of Oklahoma arena. (Tulsa World)
Tyler Childers plans stop in Tulsa for Mule Pull ’24 Tour. (NewsOK)