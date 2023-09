Headlines: Ryan Walters lawsuit, gunsmithing classes funding & Paycom Center upgrades

Superintendent Ryan Walters faces lawsuit from former SDE employee. (NewsOK)

State embraces controversial, conservative group to teach history. (KOSU)

College gunsmithing program gets $10M from lawmakers. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma leads region in non-vaccinated kindergarten students. (Oklahoma Watch)

Court rejects lawsuit from parent removed from a Stillwater School meeting. (Tulsa World)

Senator Lankford hammers Chinese connection to U.S. schools. (Tulsa World)

Attorney says man shot by police officer at Choctaw football game might have been "targeted". (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt taps Wes Nofire as Native American Affairs Liaison. (Tulsa World)

Leaders of two Oklahoma tribes commit to strengthening sovereignty. (KOSU)

Search for graves linked to 1921 Race Massacre resumes. (Tulsa World)

Homeless Alliance seeks donations. (NewsOK)

Rural companies are getting USDA funds for renewable energy projects. (KOSU)

Mexico's efforts to ban GMO corn from US puts trade at odds. (KOSU)

Group relaunches effort for $1B arena in Norman. (NewsOK)

A look ahead to events for fall in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Officials unveil new upgrades to OKC’s Paycom Center. (NewsOK)