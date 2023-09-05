Headlines: Stitt increases rhetoric, Race Massacre graves & Sooner tailgating returns

Governor Stitt ramps up rhetoric over authority on tribal lands. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Chief promises response to attacks. (Tulsa World)

Stitt sets date for special election after Edmond lawmaker abandons seat. (NewsOK)

State lawmakers say they have no plans to take anti-abortion ballot to voters. (NewsOK)

Corrections employees plan to sue the state over wrongful termination. (Tulsa World)

Search for unmarked graves linked to 1921 Race Massacre resumes today. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is losing money on cashless tolls. (NewsOK)

Tribal tax cases heads to the state Supreme Court. (Tulsa World)

Lawyer of man shot at Choctaw football game says he was trying to stop fight. (NewsOK)

Schools increase security at football games. (NewsOK)

Limited DHS services displease some rural Oklahomans. (Oklahoma Voice)

Former Norman teacher’s license in flux after sharing banned books. (NewsOK)

Tulsa municipal court extends hours. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa city counselor sets sights on mayor’s seat. (Tulsa World)

Horizontal apartments are increasing in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

Incentives are getting people to move to Duncan and Tulsa, but not small towns. (NewsOK)

Child abuse group unveils new name and location. (Tulsa World)

Sand Springs United Methodist Church votes to disaffiliate. (Tulsa World)

Cities and tribes are offering incentives to bring film industry to Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

State Capitol unveils Wanda Jackson portrait on September 13th. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City Zoo works to protect milkweed vital to monarch butterflies. (KOSU)

Haunt the Zoo returns for its 40th year at the OKC Zoo. (Journal Record)

Tailgating returns to Lindsey for OU’s season opener. (Tulsa World)