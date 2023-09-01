Headlines: School threat concerns, Walters’ campaign filings & TU season opener

A Tulsa elementary school cancels classes while police investigate a possible threat. (KOSU)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters failed to report campaign donations. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County removes six possible locations for jail. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City man who impersonated FBI agent gets prison sentence. (NewsOK)

Tens of thousands of Oklahomans could benefit from Medicare drug negotiations. (Tulsa World)

State receives $3M to investigate air quality and workforce development. (KOSU)

Tulsa promises water quality monitoring at new Zink Lake. (KOSU)

Tulsa Transit ridership reaches all-time high. (Tulsa World)

Broadway 10 begins work toward reopening after kitchen fire. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma native brings “Big Dad Energy” in new stand-up special. (Tulsa World)

Reunited band plays final weekend at VZDs. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Nation begins work on a second sound stage. (NewsOK)

“Reservation Dogs” goes camping in kick off to the second half of final season. (Tulsa World)

Golden Hurricane routes the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in season opener. (Tulsa World)