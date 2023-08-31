Headlines: Choctaw shooting arrest, COVID-19 hospitalizations & Labor Day festivals

Police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Choctaw football shooting. (KOSU)

Cleveland County Sheriff deputy faces accusations of killing wife. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma plans to keep using lethal injection as Alabama considers nitrogen gas. (Oklahoma Voice)

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers investment in affordable housing isn’t meeting demands. (NewsOK)

Man who stalked Congressman Kevin Hern gets sentenced. (Tulsa World)

TPS reveals terms of Deborah Gist’s exit. (Tulsa World)

TU students meet with the American Bar Associations new president. (Tulsa World)

Bank ordered to invest in minority neighborhoods after redlining accusations. (KOSU)

Last publisher of the Tulsa Tribune dies at the age of 87. (Tulsa World)

Testing of Zink Lake water begins next year. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City saw a series of restaurants close in 2023. (NewsOK)

Locke Supply plans $150M headquarters in OKC. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Film Studios expand to Owasso. (Tulsa World)

Labor Day festivals in the weekend ahead. (NewsOK)