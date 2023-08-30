Headlines: School athletics security, National Guard deployment costs & Rocklahoma debut

Football game shooting prompts security updates. (NewsOK)

House Democrats push impeachment for State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (Tulsa World)

Walters faces nearly $8K fees for late campaign filings. (KOSU)

Cost for Stitt to deploy Oklahoma National Guard could cost $825K. (Oklahoma Voice)

Legislative leaders defend trial compact negotiations in court filings. (NewsOK)

Vending machines are helping to fight overdoses. (Tulsa World)

Sexual abuse case at Mount St. Mary could continue after dismissal. (NewsOK)

Owasso church votes to leave the United Methodist Conference. (Tulsa World)

Court puts church’s Methodist exit vote plan on hold. (NewsOK)

Water well analysis shows depletion of ground water. (KOSU)

Farm workers are struggling with the heat. (KOSU)

Community bank agrees to pay settlement in redlining investigation. (Tulsa World)

A fight over hotel fees in Tulsa comes to an end. (Tulsa World)

Chickasaw plans to market OKC museum and resort as entertainment district. (NewsOK)

Apple Films releases new poster for Killers of the Flower Moon. (KOSU)

Son of Eddie Van Halen makes debut at Rocklahoma. (Tulsa World)