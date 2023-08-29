© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Bynum rebukes Walters, Choctaw football shooting & Cowboys primed for season

Published August 29, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tulsa’s mayor rebukes State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (Tulsa World)

Latest on Friday’s football game shooting. (KOSU)

Man shot by Del City officer at Choctaw shooting remains in critical condition. (NewsOK)

Shooting at Choctaw football game appears to be part of a larger trend. (NewsOK)

Football games this week are changing after the Choctaw shooting. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is getting ready to dole out grants from opioid settlement. (KOSU)

Judge dismisses sexual abuse lawsuit against Mount St. Mary. (NewsOK)

Republicans in Congress want SNAP changes in the Farm Bill. (KOSU)

Oklahomans reflect on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Dream” speech. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s central library gets a new eatery. (Tulsa World)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces two winter dates in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma State players look to make an impact this season. (Tulsa World)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content