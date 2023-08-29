Headlines: Bynum rebukes Walters, Choctaw football shooting & Cowboys primed for season

Tulsa’s mayor rebukes State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (Tulsa World)

Latest on Friday’s football game shooting. (KOSU)

Man shot by Del City officer at Choctaw shooting remains in critical condition. (NewsOK)

Shooting at Choctaw football game appears to be part of a larger trend. (NewsOK)

Football games this week are changing after the Choctaw shooting. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is getting ready to dole out grants from opioid settlement. (KOSU)

Judge dismisses sexual abuse lawsuit against Mount St. Mary. (NewsOK)

Republicans in Congress want SNAP changes in the Farm Bill. (KOSU)

Oklahomans reflect on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Dream” speech. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s central library gets a new eatery. (Tulsa World)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces two winter dates in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma State players look to make an impact this season. (Tulsa World)