Headlines: Football game shooting, State Superintendent Ryan Walters & “Mad Props”

High school football game shooting leaves one dead and several injured. (NewsOK)

Tulsa School officials confirm gun incident at Booker T Washington. (Tulsa World)

School bomb threats continue. (Tulsa World)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters releases new demands for Tulsa Schools. (Tulsa World)

Walters denies website looking like a campaign for governor. (NewsOK)

Walters ordered to pay for late campaign reports. (NewsOK)

Short-lived mystery PAC helped elect Tulsa School board member. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt involves himself in Navajo tribal members trial. (NewsOK)

Jury awards $33M for death at the Ottawa County Jail. (The Frontier)

Oklahoma County Jail begins pod renovations. (NewsOK)

State plans to downsize its fleet of vehicles. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa-area domestic violence shelter gets $500K grant. (Tulsa World)

OKC Mayor David Holt speaks at 60th anniversary of March on Washington. (NewsOK)

Improve Our Tulsa approval means more money for housing. (Tulsa World)

Rising rents and a lack of housing development are slowing growth throughout Oklahoma. (KOSU)

City Care takes fight against homelessness to the road. (NewsOK)

Tulsa considers a downtown convention hotel. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City is starting search for water lines made of lead. (KOSU)

Construction growing in downtown OKC despite increased costs. (NewsOK)

University of Tulsa starts cyber research institute. (Tulsa World)

Nation's first cobalt and nickel refinery planned for Lawton. (KOSU)

Gathering Place marks fifth anniversary. (Tulsa World)

Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma opens season with “Tuesdays with Morrie”. (NewsOK)

Symphony in the Park launches concert series. (Tulsa World)

OKC Zoo plans to demolish Aquaticus. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Nation launches hub for film and media production. (Tulsa World)

Paramount+ Bass Reeves series centers on legendary Oklahoma lawman. (NewsOK)

New documentary shines light on Tulsa collector’s movie props. (Tulsa World)