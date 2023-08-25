Headlines: School bomb threats, TPS accreditation, MLK’s “Dream” speech

Tulsa elementary sees third consecutive day of bomb threats. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools is keeping its accreditation. (KOSU)

State Education Board wants districts to disclose foreign funds. (Tulsa World)

TPS students and community rally in support of district. (Tulsa World)

OKC high school hires educator who left Mount St. Mary under fire. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tribal leaders walk out of Governor Stitt’s speech at a Tulsa luncheon. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Public Employees retirement exempt from banking blacklist. (Oklahoma Watch)

Civil jury awards $33M in death at Ottawa County jail. (Tulsa World)

NE OKC residents say no to free land offered for new jail. (NewsOK)

The regional power grid is seeing record-breaking usage. (KOSU)

Newcastle Republican Representative says she won’t seek reelection. (NewsOK)

State lawmaker talks about the impact of removing I-244 through Greenwood. (KOSU)

Rocklahoma announces its 2023 schedule. (Tulsa World)

Norman student receives national honor as poet. (NewsOK)

Soccer crowd recites Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. (Tulsa World)