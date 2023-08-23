© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: TPS superintendent leaving, excessive heat & “Rez Dogs” Tulsa music

Published August 23, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Leader of Tulsa Schools leaves after attacks from State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (KOSU)

Local leaders react to Gist’s departure. (Tulsa World)

Crowds show up to support TPS amid controversy. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City Schools faces lawsuit over masks. (NewsOK)

Protecting yourself amid life-threatening heat. (KOSU)

Issues with Afghan refugees shows inequities for all vulnerable Oklahomans. (Oklahoma Watch)

Mexican consulate offers advice on finances. (NewsOK)

OKC Animal Shelter closes for a third time this year. (NewsOK)

Department of Veterans’ Affairs names a new director. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is getting $60M for rural Internet access. (KOSU)

Tulsa wants routine residential rental property inspections. (Tulsa World)

Ranchers are battling with the federally protected black vulture. (KOSU)

Event this weekend raises money for wild birds. (Tulsa World)

OKC ranks 12th best Taco City in the nation. (NewsOK)

Tulsa music artists get tunes in latest episode of “Reservation Dogs”. (Tulsa World)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content