Headlines: Stitt on the border, OSU nursing program & Skydance Bridge stamp

Governor Stitt travels to southern U.S. Border. (NewsOK)

Records show an OKC school plagued with sexual harassment complaints. (Oklahoma Watch)

Man at center of Supreme Court tribal sovereignty case gets new trial. (KOSU)

Norman turnpike opponents say Supreme Court justice has conflict of interest. (NewsOK)

District judge allows second disaffiliation vote from United Methodist Church. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma State University launches a nursing program. (Tulsa World)

What happens when an Indigenous person goes missing? (Tulsa World)

Advocates are pushing for more legislation to address MMIP crisis. (Tulsa World)

Canoo looks to get $110M in state incentives over the next decade. (The Frontier)

Researchers are working to protect the chicken supply chain from salmonella. (KOSU)

Scientists are searching for “forever chemicals” in Oklahoma water. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County free fair is looking for an alternative venue. (NewsOK)

State FFA membership reaches an all-time high. (KOSU)

“The Outsiders” musical is heading to Broadway next year. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s Skydance Bridge is appearing on U.S. postage stamps. (NewsOK)