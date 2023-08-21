Headlines: Moore train derailment, Ryan Walters video removed & record heat

Crossing repairs continue after train derailment in Moore. (NewsOK)

Rep. Ryan Martinez plans to resign after non-driving DUI. (KOSU)

Medical marijuana agency head qualifications questioned. (NewsOK)

YouTube removes Superintendent Ryan Walters video. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School students raise voices in support of district. (Tulsa World)

Mayor G.T. Bynum opposes state takeover of Tulsa Schools. (Tulsa World)

New report looks at expenditures at Tulsa Public Schools. (Tulsa World)

Fining students for school infractions is coming under scrutiny. (NewsOK)

Report showcases legislator finances. (NewsOK)

Congressman Josh Brecheen seeks “most conservative solution” to budget. (Tulsa World)

Property plagues United Methodist Church breakup. (NewsOK)

Families of missing and murdered Indigenous women are sharing stories. (Tulsa World)

Locals say predators are seeking out victims in Indian Country. (Tulsa World)

Expert blames culture for violence against Indigenous people. (Tulsa World)

Jurisdiction is complicating issues on missing and murdered Indigenous people. (Tulsa World)

Community marches to remember start of OKC sit-in movement. (NewsOK)

A look inside the original sit-in members. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt has shaped the state’s high court. (NewsOK)

Two Rogers County assistant DAs face bar hearing for jury watching. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Parole Board gets fourth new member this year. (NewsOK)

Only 14 veterans remain in Talihina center. (Oklahoma Watch)

New study recommends bus routes rather than train. (NewsOK)

Banks can waive fees when a customer dies. (NewsOK)

University of Oklahoma defends spending after report. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City tourism is setting new records. (NewsOK)

FFA membership in Oklahoma reaches an all-time high. (KOSU)

Exhibit at Tulsa’s Church Studio bring music to pictures. (Tulsa World)

“Ditty Bops” art project tells Oklahoma Vietnam veteran’s story. (NewsOK)

“The Language of Clouds” art show comes to Holland Hall’s Center. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is setting records for heat. (NewsOK)