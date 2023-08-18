Headlines: Tinker deaths, Swadley’s scandal & state fair food

More than a dozen unexplained deaths at Tinker Air Force Base. (KOSU)

Testimony begins in Swadley’s scandal. (NewsOK)

Judge sentences second of two men who pleaded guilty to a hate crime in Shawnee. (KOSU)

Methodist church sues for a second exit vote. (NewsOK)

Will the State Board of Education remove TPS accreditation? (KOSU)

Accreditation status looms over TPS’ first day of class. (Tulsa World)

Major community groups are expressing support for Tulsa Schools. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Superintendent chides Walters’ tactics. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Turnpike Association looks to solve PlatePay problem. (Tulsa World)

Bethany gets $100K to improve water. (KOSU)

Ports board OKs plan for water treatment plant. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma colleges are getting a boost for cyberinfrastructure. (KOSU)

Oklahoma company finds a legal way to ship medical marijuana across the country. (NewsOK)

Edmond City Council meeting heats up over housing. (KOSU)

Home loan rates are highest in more than 20 years. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City approves $200M TIF for Bricktown development. (KOSU)

OKC State Fair announces new food and beverage items. (NewsOK)