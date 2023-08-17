© 2021 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: TPS support rally, sports betting & OKC heat mapping

Published August 17, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT
Local headlines for Thursday, August 17, 2023

Tulsa School supporters gather to show support for the district. (Tulsa World)

State high court eliminates step for Race Massacre survivors. (Tulsa World)

Appeals court says state pharmacy law intrudes on Congressional power. (NewsOK)

Two bodies missing under bizarre circumstances are found in Turley. (Tulsa World)

Man admits to arson of donut shop after hosting drag queen event. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County gets cleared in inmate death. (NewsOK)

State Treasurer reduces a financial institution blacklist. (KOSU)

Secretary of State announces resignation. (Tulsa World)

Tribal gaming conventions considers future of sports betting in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Plans for expanded passenger rail includes routes in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Researchers and volunteers work to track heat in OKC. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
