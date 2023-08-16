Headlines: Tulsa School concerns, sports betting & King Cabbage Brass Band

Governor Stitt eases concerns over Tulsa Schools accreditation. (Tulsa World)

TPS Board calls on state to accredit the district. (Tulsa World)

Edmond ends contract with EMSA. (NewsOK)

Marijuana attorney faces discipline from the bar association. (Tulsa World)

Another man gets sentenced for hate crime in Shawnee. (NewsOK)

Study looks at challenges and achievements of Afghan resettlement. (NewsOK)

Sports betting in Oklahoma faces hurdles. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Turnpike Plate Pay program faces road bumps. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City looks for public input on bike and walking trails. (KOSU)

OKC Bricktown apartments get $200M from TIF. (NewsOK)

Peach farmers find their crop in short supply. (KOSU)

Madonna cancels show in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Tickets go on sale for “Aladdin” musical set for next month. (Tulsa World)

Band transplants sound of New Orleans to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)