Headlines: TPS concerns growing, storm cleanup & electric vehicle production

More voices are speaking out against criticism of Tulsa Schools. (Tulsa World)

Federal investigators are looking into plane crash in OKC. (NewsOK)

Crickets appear to be on the rise across the state. (NewsOK)

Rural fire departments are finding it difficult to get volunteers. (KOSU)

Tulsa is getting close to ending its cleanup after storms. (Tulsa World)

State Senator enters race for Tulsa County Commissioner seat. (Tulsa World)

Incoming county commissioners face learning curve on Open Meetings Act. (NewsOK)

A handful of voting locations are changing in Oklahoma County. (KOSU)

OKC gets set for vote on Bricktown low-income housing project. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s Palace Building sale set at $9.2M. (Tulsa World)

Report finds Oklahoma City’s rental market is cooling. (KOSU)

OKC Canoo plant moves closer to production of electric vehicles. (NewsOK)