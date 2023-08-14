Headlines: Guard member at border, Superintendent Ryan Walters & Tulsa cat café

Oklahoma Guard members are patrolling the southern U.S. border. (Tulsa World)

Cancer patients in rural Oklahoma face higher mortality rates. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Anti-death row group parts ways with national organization. (Tulsa World)

Former judge could lose law license. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Corrections director promises change. (NewsOK)

Tulsa foundation leader speaks out against State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa firm designs learning space for Otoe-Missouria Head Start. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa State Senator Joe Newhouse decides against run for third term. (Tulsa World)

Longtime Tulsa County Commissioner joins race for mayor. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Nation says its working with OTA on tribal tag readers. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Chief takes Oath of Office for second term today. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Nation expands its film studio and opportunities. (NewsOK)

Canoo wins more than $100M in state incentives. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma tax collections dip again with drop in oil revenue. (NewsOK)

ONEOK’s buyout of Magellan Midstream Partners would make history. (Tulsa World)

Midtown OKC loses its third popular restaurant. (NewsOK)

Shawnee university is recovering after storms. (NewsOK)

Almanac predicts soggy winter this year. (NewsOK)

OKC’s Asian Night Market starts this Friday. (NewsOK)

Gathering Place installs colorful textiles. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma actor leads tour of Temptations musical. (NewsOK)

Pam Tillis and Darci Lynne plan to honor OKC icons at tribute show. (NewsOK)

Tulsa is getting a cat café after success in OKC. (Tulsa World)