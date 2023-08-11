Headlines: State Superintendent Ryan Walters, cockfighting arrest & Deer Lady origin story

FBI investigates COVID program once run by now-State Supt. Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Walters attacks TPS in new video. (Tulsa World)

“Confidential” letters to lawmakers from Walters’ office attacks predecessor. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is facing delays in millions of dollars for rural broadband funding. (Oklahoma Watch)

Former director of a pro-cockfighting group gets arrested for cockfighting. (NewsOK)

Two more resign from the state Pardon and Parole Board. (Tulsa World)

Investigators are looking into a fire in the laundry room at the Oklahoma County Jail. (KOSU)

Private landowners are working to save the lesser prairie chicken (KOSU)

Angelina Jolie joins “The Outsiders” musical as producer. (Tulsa World)

Latest episode of “reservation Dogs” looks at origin story of Deer Lady. (Tulsa World)