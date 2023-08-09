Headlines: Bomb threats, Improve out Tulsa 3 & OSU quarterback battle

Authorities investigating bomb threats across Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Tulsa voters approve capital projects. (KOSU)

Broken Arrow Schools puts $52M bond on ballot. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Schools’ Superintendent says there’s been no guidance from Ryan Walters. (Tulsa World)

Western Heights settles with ex-teacher over COVID firing. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Jail crafts plan to boost employee pay. (NewsOK)

OKC approves advisory board for police oversight. (KOSU)

Congressman Kevin Hern holds town hall meeting in Broken Arrow. (Tulsa World)

Bank of Oklahoma parent company optimistic after rating cut. (Tulsa World)

Homelessness task force releases policy initiatives. (Tulsa World)

Tribal leaders want to prevent violence against Native women. (Tulsa World)

Midyear retail report shows mixed bag. (NewsOK)

Environmental Protection Agency is retooling its pesticide program. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County Commissioner recommends improvements to Waterloo Road. (NewsOK)

Cities consider diversity among its trees. (KOSU)

Restaurant equipment from Brown’s and Ingrid’s goes on auction next Wednesday. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma State football players compete for quarterback position. (Tulsa World)