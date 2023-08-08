Headlines: Race Massacre survivors, Congressman Frank Lucas & OKC’s Chef Fest

Race Massacre survivors take case to state Supreme Court. (Tulsa World)

Voters in fourteen counties are heading to polls today for local elections. (KOSU)

Former Tulsa mayors are voicing support for Improve our Tulsa 3. (Tulsa World)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters criticizes Tulsa Schools again. (Tulsa World)

TPS Superintendent gets standing ovation at board meeting. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General says DNA in case involving a death row inmate won’t get retested. (NewsOK)

United Methodist Church in Oklahoma finds itself at a crossroads. (NewsOK)

Blighted properties in OKC are going unaddressed. (NewsOK)

ONEOK is moving forward with its purchase of Magellan Midstream. (Tulsa World)

James Bear Award winning chef returns to KOC Skirvin Hilton Hotel. (NewsOK)

State’s culinary stars will shine at Chef’s Fest. (NewsOK)