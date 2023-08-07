Headlines: Ryan Walters on TPS, Norman turnpike extension & new Big 12 teams

Lawmakers react to State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ attacks on Tulsa Schools. (Tulsa World)

Walters defends his relentless attacks on TPS. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma students head back to school with polarized climate and rules. (NewsOK)

Private schools prepare for growth spurt amid new tax break law. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma schools deal with school lunch debt after fed support ends. (NewsOK)

Clara Luper Institute empowers teachers to give students agency. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is seeing its homeless youth numbers increase. (Oklahoma Watch)

Governor Stitt uses state money to pay for tribal compact dispute legal fees. (KOSU)

Stitt claims legislative special session was illegal. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General Drummond is getting financial help from Democrats. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s congressional delegation defends former President Trump. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Frank Lucas recovering after incident on farm. (NewsOK)

A turnpike extension project in Norman is moving forward. (KOSU)

Tulsans vote on capital projects plan tomorrow. (Tulsa World)

State Senator David Rader decides against run for Tulsa mayor. (Tulsa World)

U.S. Supreme Court denies stay in Tulsa tribal ticket case. (Tulsa World)

Judge dismisses lawsuit over casino fees. (Tulsa World)

Lawmaker questions accuracy of evidence ahead of execution. (NewsOK)

Corrections Education program offers diplomas and associate degrees. (Tulsa World)

Building of diversion hub in Oklahoma City set for 2024. (NewsOK)

OKC closes police oversight board while creating a new one. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City’s illegal fireworks complain plan is getting declared a success. (NewsOK)

State Health Department investigates increase of food bone illness. (KOSU)

New organization brings tattoo artists together to fight state rule proposals. (Tulsa World)

Former Tulsan gives new life to Totem Pole Park. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park is staging “Shakespeare in Love”. (NewsOK)

Big 12 is getting bigger. (Tulsa World)