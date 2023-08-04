Headlines: Superintendent Ryan Walters, Improve our Tulsa 3 & Oklahoma Comic Con

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is targeting leadership at Tulsa Schools. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School officials deny Walters’ claims of funding by China. (Tulsa World)

State lawmaker gets probation for alcohol charge. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans are heading to the polls to vote on local issues. (KOSU)

Despite triple digit heat, July in Oklahoma this year, not as hot as 2022. (Tulsa World)

Two Van Gogh “immersive” shows coming to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

OKC podcast “I’ve Had It” takes show on the road in national tour. (NewsOK)

Tax-free weekend starts today. (KOSU)

Oklahoma Comic Con this weekend includes special guest Lea Thompson. (Tulsa World)