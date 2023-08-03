Headlines: Walters criticizes TPS, Tulsa traffic ticket case & Cowboys football camp opens

State Superintendent Ryan Walters increases criticism of Tulsa Schools. (NewsOK)

Fact-checking Governor Stitt on tribal compacts. (KOSU)

Enid man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Governor Stitt. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma man given maximum sentence for hate crime outside a bar in Shawnee. (KOSU)

U.S. Supreme Court extends stay on Tulsa traffic ticket case. (Tulsa World)

Emergency stay stops United Methodist Conference vote on First Church. (NewsOK)

Residents are raising concerns to the Tulsa City Council about Zink Lake safety. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa celebrates opening of new real time information center. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa worker relocation program adds more money to move to city. (Tulsa World)

Muskogee Nation wants to develop a produce prescription program. (KOSU)

Muskogee Tribe plans to open substance abuse center. (Tulsa World)

Yellow Corp’s shutdown disrupts 99-year-old OKC company. (NewsOK)

Three Oklahomans tapped for Obama program. (Tulsa World)

New art displays are coming as part of changes to the 21c Museum Hotel. (NewsOK)

Retailers are hoping for a spike in business over tax-free weekend. (Tulsa World)

Rural Oklahoma town hosts its first LGBTQ Pride event. (KOSU)

Oklahoma State opens football camp with excitement and uncertainty. (NewsOK)