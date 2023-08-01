Headlines: Tribal compacts lawsuit, Microsoft in Greenwood and heat impacting roads

Governor Stitt is suing lawmakers after they overrode his vetoes on tribal compacts. (KOSU)

Legal action threatens to derail nation’s first publicly funded religious school. (KOSU)

U.S. Supreme Court is being urged to reject Tulsa’s stay request. (Tulsa World)

United Methodist Church moves forward with meeting on disaffiliation. (NewsOK)

OCPD returning officers to work after charges dropped. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma law could help renters with broken air conditions. (NewsOK)

Microsoft begins partnership with Greenwood. (Tulsa World)

Oilman Harold Hamm releases new book. (NewsOK)

Free watch party for “Reservation Dogs” set. (Tulsa World)

Roads are buckling under the heat. (Tulsa World)