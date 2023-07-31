Headlines: Tribal compacts veto, teen drivers’ licenses & “Rez Dogs” final season

State House meets today to make final vote on tribal compact vetoes. (NewsOK)

Recent slayings put focus on family violence. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County DA drops charges against 7 police officers. (KOSU)

Tulsa police turn attention to downtown. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County considers reopening search for new jail site. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County partners with Metro Tech for new 911 call center. (NewsOK)

United Methodist conference appeals ruling on church disaffiliation. (NewsOK)

Schools look for ways to give diplomas to students with cognitive disabilities. (Tulsa World)

New efforts are helping families get drivers’ licenses for their teenagers. (Tulsa World)

High school students get hands-on experience for health careers. (Tulsa World)

Back-to-school events offer free supplies. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma needs more master sommeliers. (NewsOK)

Lesser prairie chicken gets removed from protected species list. (Tulsa World)

Mississippi kites are getting a bad rap in the ecosystem. (NewsOK)

Critics are voicing their opinions on Improve Our Tulsa package. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa venues are getting new management. (Tulsa World)

OKC arena plans spark talk of city’s identity, (NewsOK)

“The View” co-creator who grew up in OKC dies. (NewsOK)

20 Tulsa artists receive grants from Kaiser Family Foundation. (Tulsa World)

Documentary spotlights Oklahoma City Black alumni rowing event. (NewsOK)

Chef competition puts spin on keeping food interesting for seniors. (NewsOK)

Group raising money to support Indigenous artists in the film and entertainment industry. (KOSU)

“Reservation Dogs “exhibit coming to Circle Cinema. (Tulsa World)

The final season of “Reservation Dogs” begins this Wednesday. (Tulsa World)