© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Tulsa Schools accreditation, Norman turnpike extension & Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp

Published July 28, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Friday, July 28, 2023

State Board of Education delays accreditation vote for Tulsa Schools. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says his TPS claims are based off test scores. (Tulsa World)

TPS officials say they are staying focused on the next school year. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority refuses to hear from Norman extension opponents. (NewsOK)

Starbucks union workers are raising concerns about gender-affirming care coverage. (KOSU)

Corporation Commissioners approve 17 cent phone fee increase. (Tulsa World)

Despite thousands of illegal fireworks complaints, OKC police issued few citations. (KOSU)

Tulsa County considers opioid settlement funds. (Tulsa World)

Chickasaw Nation honors boy for bravery. (NewsOK)

Federal grant helps Oklahoma City food desert. (NewsOK)

USDA awards $1.5M to Langston University. (KOSU)

Co-founder of Love’s Country Store makes list as second richest woman in U.S. (NewsOK)

OKC Zoo welcomes newborn red panda. (NewsOK)

Broken Arrow alum shows off skills on Women of Wrestling. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s Lyric Theatre brings “Ain’t Misbehavin’” to life. (NewsOK)

Kristen Chenoweth reaches out to young actors in her Broadway Bootcamp. (Tulsa World)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Related Content