Headlines: Tulsa Schools accreditation, Norman turnpike extension & Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp

State Board of Education delays accreditation vote for Tulsa Schools. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says his TPS claims are based off test scores. (Tulsa World)

TPS officials say they are staying focused on the next school year. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority refuses to hear from Norman extension opponents. (NewsOK)

Starbucks union workers are raising concerns about gender-affirming care coverage. (KOSU)

Corporation Commissioners approve 17 cent phone fee increase. (Tulsa World)

Despite thousands of illegal fireworks complaints, OKC police issued few citations. (KOSU)

Tulsa County considers opioid settlement funds. (Tulsa World)

Chickasaw Nation honors boy for bravery. (NewsOK)

Federal grant helps Oklahoma City food desert. (NewsOK)

USDA awards $1.5M to Langston University. (KOSU)

Co-founder of Love’s Country Store makes list as second richest woman in U.S. (NewsOK)

OKC Zoo welcomes newborn red panda. (NewsOK)

Broken Arrow alum shows off skills on Women of Wrestling. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s Lyric Theatre brings “Ain’t Misbehavin’” to life. (NewsOK)

Kristen Chenoweth reaches out to young actors in her Broadway Bootcamp. (Tulsa World)