Headlines: Tulsa Schools accreditation, tribal sovereignty & new OKC Thunder arena

State School Board is delaying TPS accreditation hearing. (Tulsa World)

Superintendent Ryan Walters considers “drastic action” on TPS. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa officials are pushing Walters to maintain TPS accreditation. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma National Guard members get ready for travel to southern U.S. border. (NewsOK)

U.S. Supreme Court stays a Tulsa traffic ticket ruling for one week. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County plans to pay $23M for design on new jail. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City police report shows rise in gun thefts from cars. (NewsOK)

Man seen on Oklahoma billboards found safe in Texas. (NewsOK)

Family of man killed in Race Massacre plan to continue lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Historian Bob Blackburn addresses OKC’s Human Rights Commission. (KOSU)

State adds Saturday hours for teen license services. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma State gets $3.5M gift for an Indigenous health initiative. (KOSU)

Oklahoma farmers are trying to adapt to extreme heat and severe weather. (KOSU)

Elderberry farmers are facing tough choices amid growth. (KOSU)

Free summer camp for kids’ combats reading “summer slide”. (NewsOK)

Tulsa city parks reopen after storm damage. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa is facing the hottest weeks of the year. (Tulsa World)

OKC Mayor David Holt says new Thunder arena will be larger and more advanced. (NewsOK)