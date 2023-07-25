Headlines: tribal compacts, sex at prisons & name, image, likeness

State Senate overrides tribal compact vetoes from Governor Stitt. (KOSU)

Lawmakers begin committee exploring sex at prisons. (NewsOK)

New legislation aims to fight invasive eastern red cedars in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Virtual Charter Board hires Conservative Christian group for legal advice. (Tulsa World)

The Muscogee Nation is responding to desecration of its sacred site. (KOSU)

Oil and gas revenue is falling. (KOSU)

Oklahoma is using pandemic money to fund dam rehabilitations in SW Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Tulsa is inviting citizens to discuss its Hazard Mitigation Plan. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans are being asked to mail dead butterflies and moths. (KOSU)

“Book of Mormon” in Tulsa plans ticket lottery. (Tulsa World)

Higher temperatures from the heat wave are affecting crickets. (KOSU)

SEC calls for national solution on name, image, likeness issue. (Tulsa World)