Headlines: Special session resumes, Walters threatens TPS accreditation & “Sharklahoma”

State Senate returns to vote on tribal compact vetoes. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt announces special election to fill vacant Lawton Senate seat. (NewsOK)

Cherokee leaders ignored in planned American Heartland theme park on tribal land. (NewsOK)

State blacklist of banks has halted projects and raises pension questions. (Oklahoma Watch)

AG Gentner Drummond raises concerns about Christian nationalism. (Tulsa World)

Forum probes Christian nationalism ideology. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters threatens Tulsa Schools accreditation. (Tulsa World)

Some homeschool advocates oppose state support. (NewsOK)

School choice advocates resume push for Academy of Okmulgee. (Tulsa World)

Aid for summer school is coming to an end next year. (Tulsa World)

City in South-central Oklahoma advises water boil. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County pulling people off the streets for jury duty. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Jail is swapping out beds to fight bed bugs. (NewsOK)

Federal prosecutors are getting tougher on gun laws to rein in criminals. (NewsOK)

Tribes push for Cherokee delegate in Congress. (NewsOK)

United Methodist Conference plans disaffiliation meeting next month. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is working to train a new generation of physicians. (KOSU)

Cashion looks to be Oklahoma City’s next exurb. (NewsOK)

Improve Our Tulsa includes roadwork for police training track. (Tulsa World)

Local film expert talks about the industry and current strikes. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Foundation offers tours below city. (Tulsa World)

Eyesores remain as development grows in OKC tourist corridor. (NewsOK)

Health officials are urging caution with high heat this week. (KOSU)

OKC Fairgrounds gets ready for horse show. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Aquarium celebrates “Sharklahoma”. (Tulsa World)