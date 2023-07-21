Headlines: Tribal compacts lawsuit, Tulsa music venue & new Thunder arena

Senate leader asks for AG’s help in tribal lawsuit. (KOSU)

Oklahoma executes its second death row inmate for 2023. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County DA plans to review use of force on jail detainee. (NewsOK)

FEMA provides storm assistance to 19 counties. (NewsOK)

QuikTrip is funding trips for Tulsa police officers to Atlanta. (Tulsa World)

Broken Arrow gets nearly $6M from the federal government for infrastructure improvements. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City moves forward with plans to prevent traffic facilities. (KOSU)

Notes Live announces plans for music venue in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s only black-owned bookstore is moving to Greenwood. (Tulsa World)

Business owner creates theater for magic shows. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Barbie fan shows off collection with new movie hitting theaters. (Tulsa World)

Brass band teams up with Tulsa Drillers for music camp. (Tulsa World)

OKC mayor announces proposal for new Thunder arena. (KOSU)