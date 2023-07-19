Headlines: Tribal sovereignty, natural gas lawsuit & triple digit heat
Local headlines for Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Governor Stitt launches campaign to limit tribal sovereignty. (NewsOK)
Drummond plans a lawsuit over natural gas prices from a 2021 winter storm. (KOSU)
Superintendent Ryan Walters touts record Title I funding. (NewsOK)
Student loan debt relief will impact about 11,000 Oklahomans. (NewsOK)
National publication ranks Oklahoma colleges. (KOSU)
A new judge is taking over the Oklahoma County veterans’ treatment court. (NewsOK)
A new amphitheater is coming to western OKC. (KOSU)
Recent rains bring hope for easing Midwest drought. (KOSU)
Temperatures reach triple digits again in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)