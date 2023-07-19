© 2021 KOSU
Headlines: Tribal sovereignty, natural gas lawsuit & triple digit heat

Published July 19, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT
Local headlines for Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Governor Stitt launches campaign to limit tribal sovereignty. (NewsOK)

Drummond plans a lawsuit over natural gas prices from a 2021 winter storm. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters touts record Title I funding. (NewsOK)

Student loan debt relief will impact about 11,000 Oklahomans. (NewsOK)

National publication ranks Oklahoma colleges. (KOSU)

A new judge is taking over the Oklahoma County veterans’ treatment court. (NewsOK)

A new amphitheater is coming to western OKC. (KOSU)

Recent rains bring hope for easing Midwest drought. (KOSU)

Temperatures reach triple digits again in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
