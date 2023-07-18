Headlines: Tribal compacts, Oklahoma jail inspections & lab grown chicken

Lawmakers returning to deal with tribal compacts vetoed by governor. (NewsOK)

Stitt and Drummond face off in battle over tribal gaming lawsuit. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is executing its second death row inmate of the year later this week. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation raking in the cash. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans seeking abortion care will likely have to travel hundreds of miles for an appointment. (KOSU)

Most Oklahoma jail fail health inspections. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahomans impacted by June storms are getting federal help. (Tulsa World)

Increased rains also increase the risk of mosquitoes. (KOSU)

Northeastern Oklahoma is starting to see some benefits from recent rains. (KOSU)

Ethics Commission leader announces resignation. (KOSU)

Judge rules in favor of church over the United Methodist Conference. (NewsOK)

U.S.D.A. approves lab grown chicken meat. (KOSU)