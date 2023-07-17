Headlines: Veto overrides, Oklahoma tap water & OKC Zoo baby boom

State Senate plans to take up veto overrides. (Tulsa World)

Tribes press for compact extensions. (NewsOK)

House says Oklahoma cost for bank boycotts doesn’t matter. (Tulsa World)

Ethics Commission chief plans to step down. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s tap water quality ranks among lowest in the nation. (NewsOK)

Water troubles plague southwest Oklahoma communities. (KOSU)

Oklahoma Congressman uses ag experience to craft weather bill. (NewsOK)

Presidential race could be close next year in central Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

State National Guard deploys to Texas southern border by August First. (Tulsa World)

Highway Patrol trooper denies causing fatal crash. (Tulsa World)

Investigation finds 17 OHP pursuits killed 21 people in six years. (Tulsa World)

Flu epidemic is taking its toll on OKC’s animal shelter. (NewsOK)

State needs foreign language teachers. (Tulsa World)

Department of Health plans to give out booster seats. (KOSU)

Trial between United Methodist conference and OKC church enters day two. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma women in pastoral roles talk about Baptist Conference decision. (NewsOK)

Edmond church plans forum on white Christian nationalism. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma launches five-year plan to eradicate Red cedar in the state. (Tulsa World)

Improve our Tulsa plan would fund lake essentials. (Tulsa World)

Report shows $215M investments help turn Tulsa into a tech hub. (Tulsa World)

OKC Museum of Art considers expansion at former bank drive-thru. (NewsOK)

First Americans Museum wins award for development. (NewsOK)

USA Today names Tulsa’s Mother Road Market to top of food hall list. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City cookie shop ranks number two in the nation. (NewsOK)

“Reservation Dogs” actor plans appearance at Oklahoma Comic Con. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City zookeepers find their hands full with baby boom. (NewsOK)