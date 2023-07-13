Headlines: Storm cleanup, open primaries & Okies at the Emmys

Tulsa begins storm cleanup tomorrow. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt announces a new criminal justice task force. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma leaders advocate for open primaries. (KOSU)

Tulsa Police turn attention to summer speeding. (Tulsa World)

AG Drummond begins focus on pharmaceutical firms. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma seeks public input on its 50 year water plan. (KOSU)

Department of Human Services head steps down from position, (Tulsa World)

State revenues remain strong with personal income growing. (NewsOK)

Idabel reconnects with Anytown project. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa camp-like program helps kids with language lessons. (Tulsa World)

Tax credits are jump starting carbon capture projects in the Midwest. (KOSU)

Tulsa nonprofit, John 3:16 Mission, is losing its director. (Tulsa World)

Arts Council OKC is discontinuing Opening Night New Year’s Eve event. (KOSU)

Valuable World War Two memorabilia found at Goodwill store. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans are making an appearance in the Emmy’s this year. (NewsOK)