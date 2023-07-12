Headlines: Online voter registration, storm debris pickup & coming heat wave

Oklahoma finally gets online voter registration. (KOSU)

AG Drummond wants to bring an end to the three-year tribal gaming dispute. (Tulsa World)

Education & quality of life drop Oklahoma into bottom ten of states for business. (NewsOK)

Two men face charges of obstruction at state Board of Education meeting. (NewsOK)

Tulsa School Board meeting gets heated. (Tulsa World)

TPS board member says he’s not returning for a second term. (Tulsa World)

Museum’s Nazi flags sold at flea market. (NewsOK)

Expert urge embrace of Artificial Intelligence as a tool for the future. (Tulsa World)

Investors to vote on ONEOK’s buyout of Magellan. (Tulsa World)

Home starts down at midyear. (NewsOK)

Tokyo, OK comes to Tulsa this weekend. (Tulsa World)

Bagworms are back in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Tulsa begins storm debris pickup this Friday. (Tulsa World)

July was the 5th wettest in OKC. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma looking at dangerous heat. (Tulsa World)