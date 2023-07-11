Headlines: Race Massacre lawsuit, Sapulpa School bond & “Killers of the Flower Moon” reaction

Race Massacre survivors plan to appeal lawsuit’s dismissal. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa mayor says he appreciates judge’s dismissal of Race Massacre lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Two Broken Arrow employees removed from lawsuit over graduation cap feather. (Tulsa World)

Two men face charges for trying to control access at Board of Education meeting. (Tulsa World)

Sapulpa Public Schools is sending $279M bond to voters. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Jail Trust approves District Attorney to handle legal affairs. (NewsOK)

Black Wall Street Chamber is moving forward after loss. (Tulsa World)

Grain storage costs are soaring. (KOSU)

Upcoming OKC panel focuses on open primaries. (Tulsa World)

WildCare Oklahoma steps up to help birds after storms. (NewsOK)

Madonna’s cancelled tour includes stops in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Osage citizens are reacting to “Killers of the Flower Moon” movie. (KOSU)