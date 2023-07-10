Headlines: Walters’ Race Massacre comments, state Democrats rebuilding & 26th Annual WoodyFest

Superintendent Ryan Walters’ comments draw ire. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa County schools opt out of merit-based pay program. (Tulsa World)

Broken Arrow wants two removed from eagle feather graduation lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Judge dismisses Race Massacre nuisance lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

State responds to lawsuit over gender care ban. (NewsOK)

Judge rejects call to toss Methodist Church’s lawsuit over exit from conference. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Democrats are looking to rebuild party. (NewsOK)

E-ballots help visually impaired Oklahomans cast their vote. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City plans 90 more license plate reading cameras. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Nation provides sobriety through culture and accountability. (KOSU)

Tribal leaders still dealing with McGirt decision. (NewsOK)

Salvation Army hands out food to storm victims. (Tulsa World)

Storms show need for more public safety funding. (Tulsa World)

Afghan refugees are restarting their education through Epic Adult Learner program. (NewsOK)

Program keeps pets and first responders safe during emergencies. (KOSU)

OKC planners look for help in mapping hottest area. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma woman says TikTok users helped her find her foster sister. (NewsOK)

Circle Cinema Film Festival sets schedule. (Tulsa World)

OKC theatre celebrates LGBTQ community with new musical. (NewsOK)

Gathering Place updates its Cabinet of Wonders. (Tulsa World)

Historic Brown’s Bakery in OKC seeks new location. (NewsOK)

Woody Guthrie Center celebrates ten years. (Tulsa World)

WoodyFest kicks off this Wednesday. (NewsOK)