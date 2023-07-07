© 2021 KOSU
Headlines: Second known case of Chronic Wasting Disease found, new 'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer and more

Published July 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT
Oklahoma’s Department of Wildlife found a diseased deer nearby Woodward County this week. (KOSU)

A new trailer for the film Killers of the Flower Moon dropped this week. (KOSU)

The federal government is offering small businesses in Tulsa and surrounding areas some help after the severe storm in June. (KWGS)

Oklahoma City has received more than $10 million in federal grants to improve its public transportation system. (The Oklahoman)

Former Canadian County Elections Chief pleaded guilty to failure to perform her duties. (KOSU)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
