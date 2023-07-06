Headlines: AG Drummond appeals to SCOTUS for Glossip, hay shortage & Cattle, Tulsa to appeal Hooper case

Drought across the Midwest and the Plains means pastures aren’t as green as usual… leaving cattle with less to eat. (Harvest Public Media)

The rate of Oklahomans seeking abortion services across state lines skyrocketed last year after the state legislature began enforcing bans on the procedure. (KOSU)

The City of Oklahoma City is looking for volunteers to collect data as part of a national project studying heat in urban areas. (KOSU)

Last week, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Justin Hooper, who challenged the City of Tulsa's ability to issue him a speeding ticket, saying they lacked jurisdiction. Just days after the ruling, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says he wants to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. (KJRH)