Headlines: Water consumer confidence reports, post-election audits, EV rankings and more

This time of year, it’s important to stay hydrated. As Oklahomans guzzle water to beat the heat, they can also learn more about what they’re drinking from annual water quality reports. (KOSU)

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is accepting applications for household utility assistance. Many tribes also have assistance money to distribute. (KOSU)

Oklahoma high schoolers are vaping at rates higher than their peers in other states as e-cigarette sales increase across the U.S. (KOSU)

The Oklahoma State Election Board recently completed its latest post election audits. They include election results for a handful of dates over the course of the year — including the special election on March 7 — which asked voters about legalizing recreational marijuana. (Oklahoma State Election Board)