Headlines: 4th of July weekend car prep, 1977 Girl Scout Murders update, & Oklahoma's connection to Supreme Court affirmative action decision

As Oklahomans prepare for road trips over the holiday weekend, they may need to consider additional hot-weather precautions. (KOSU)

The closing of the Talihina veterans home is on hold as the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs works with lawmakers to find another solution. (KOSU)

A case involving the University of Oklahoma was cited in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions. (OU Daily)