© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Hot days ahead, teachers’ union dues & Independence Day festivities

Published June 28, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Oklahoma facing triple-digit heat. (KOSU)

An audit shows Oklahoma misspent millions in pandemic funding. (KOSU)

Lobbyist spending in the state rebounds from pandemic-era decline. (Oklahoma Watch)

AG says teachers’ union payroll deductions are legal. (Tulsa World)

Drummond comments on U.S. Supreme Court charter school case. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma youth vaping rates drop, but remain higher than national average. (NewsOK)

Vaccine could help with future bird flu outbreaks. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City and County agree to deal on jail services. (NewsOK)

Leadership Tulsa looks to future under its new director. (Tulsa World)

Fourth of July festivities in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Related Content