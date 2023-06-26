Headlines: Controversial education rules, clemency hearing denied & Pride celebrations

Governor Stitt approves controversial Department of Education rules. (Tulsa World)

Islamic representative disavows call for Ten Commandments in schools. (Tulsa World)

State Senate meets today to discuss tribal compacts vetoed by Governor Stitt. (Tulsa World)

Governor wants to negotiate taxes with tribes. (NewsOK)

United Indian Nations of Oklahoma leaders aim to create a political force. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt is downplaying storm absence. (Tulsa World)

Out of state linemen are helping Oklahomans with wind damage. (Tulsa World)

Lieutenant Governor calls for loosening film and TV incentive cap. (Tulsa World)

Former workers file lawsuits against tourism and health agencies. (Tulsa World)

BOK Financial sues over losses from ATM thefts. (Tulsa World)

Death row inmate protests clemency process. (Tulsa World)

U.S. House votes to disapprove defense agency’s abortion policy. (NewsOK)

New United Methodist ministers are hopeful after split. (NewsOK)

Medical marijuana agency says its ready to get going on regulations. (NewsOK)

Improve Our Tulsa package brings more than $58M to the fire department. (Tulsa World)

Some Great Plains cities are starting water conservation efforts. (KOSU)

Prolonged drought could impact Oklahoma’s wheat harvest. (NewsOK)

Recent rainfall is providing some relief from the drought. (KOSU)

Oklahoma updates health guidelines for mercury in fish. (KOSU)

Tulsa Opera cancels majority of season. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee cyclists retrace the Trail of Tears. (Tulsa World)

Meals on Wheels seeks delivery volunteers. (Tulsa World)

The Philbrook Museum is offering classes for older people. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s LGBTQ district is growing with tourism. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans for Equality picks a new director. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s library focusing on LGBTQ issues is expanding. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa celebrates Pride month. (Tulsa World)