Headlines: Storm cleanup continues, Christianity in schools & Thunder draft picks

Damage assessment finds more than a thousand buildings damaged. (Tulsa World)

Acting governor says legislature might be able to help those impacted by storms. (KOSU)

Sand Springs performing arts center flooded after power returns. (Tulsa World)

Help is available for lower income Oklahomans who lost food, (KOSU)

Tulsa Public Libraries are helping people who have lost power. (KOSU)

Area school districts weigh impact of weekend storms. (Tulsa World)

Superintendent Ryan Walters supports more Christian materials in public schools. (KOSU)

Political rhetoric is fueling turmoil at Education Board meetings. (NewsOK)

A teacher sign-on bonus program is raising concerns. (KOSU)

All US House members from Oklahoma support Biden impeachment investigations. (NewsOK)

Ethics Commission enforcement is handcuffed by the state legislature. (Oklahoma Watch)

DA’s Council approves stipends to retain experienced prosecutors. (Tulsa World)

Woman released under McGirt still faces Muscogee Nation charges. (Tulsa World)

Veterans’ Affairs plans to close center in Talihina in October. (KOSU)

Concerns are growing in Guthrie after blue-green algae discovered. (KOSU)

Freezer could contain recalled foods. (NewsOK)

PartnerTulsa approves deal to build development in the Arts District. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa artist’s disco robot gets featured in season opening show. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s historic Donnay Building is getting renovations soon. (NewsOK)

Pride Festival celebrates LGBTQ+ community in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder makes picks in NBA draft. (NewsOK)