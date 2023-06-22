Headlines: Tulsa weather recovery, medical marijuana production & OKC Pride Festival

Officials warn of scammers in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Library provides refuge for residents without power. (KOSU)

Edison band loses fireworks after weekend storms blow away inventory. (Tulsa World)

“Acting” governor confusion stirs questions. (NewsOK)

Study shows marijuana production outpacing demand. (NewsOK)

Turnpike Authority tells high court it can reroute Norman extension. (KOSU)

Assistant AG says SDE failed to prove Norman teacher violated law. (NewsOK)

Tribal leaders celebrate ICWA victory in U.S. Supreme Court. (NewsOK)

U.S. attorney pledges to continue McGirt case. (NewsOK)

Tulsa rejects settlement with Trump protestor. (Tulsa World)

“Tiger King” files to run as Democrat in presidential primary. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County votes to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to OKC. (NewsOK)

TPS board approves nearly $50M in bond sales. (Tulsa World)

U.S. Cities look to get $1.5B for trees. (KOSU)

OKC’s Brown’s Bakery closing after 77 years. (NewsOK)

OKC celebrates LGBTQ+ people in Pride festivities. (KOSU)