Headlines: Storm cleanup, Oklahoma carbon credits & Oral Roberts postseason

Cleanup in the Tulsa area could take weeks. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa plans to open a drop-off site for green waste following storms. (Tulsa World)

Warnings for 100MPH winds was a first for Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans are still picking up after weekend storms resulting in three tornadoes. (KOSU)

Insurance Commissioner provides recommendations in wake of the storm. (Tulsa World)

State hires private attorneys to deal with Catholic charter school. (Tulsa World)

New law aims to curb governor’s control over the Turnpike Authority. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers question Land Office officials over investment strategy. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma plans to sell carbon credits as it plugs orphaned wells. (NewsOK)

Indigenous farmers share practices with Midwest agriculture workers. (KOSU)

OKC’s Civic Center unveils its makeover. (NewsOK)

OKPOP officials move forward with completion despite lack of state funding. (Tulsa World)

Juneteenth unites neighborhood in Shawnee. (NewsOK)

Activists are working to get Oklahoma to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. (NewsOK)

ORU hopes to keep postseason dreams alive in game today. (Tulsa World)