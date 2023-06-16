Headlines: Indian Child Welfare Act, blue-green algae & ORU postseason

A law central to tribal sovereignty survives a Supreme Court ruling. (KOSU)

Two-star general in Fort Sill fired. (NewsOK)

Chemical attack targets rural Oklahoma farm. (KOSU)

Chicken litter lawsuit heads to mediation. (KOSU)

Vaccine shortage is hindering OKC Animal Shelter’s battle against canine flu. (NewsOK)

Guthrie officials warn of dangers from blue-green algae in Liberty Lake. (KOSU)

Turnpike officials say they have a new rote in mind for Norman extension. (NewsOK)

Free transit days in OKC. (KOSU)

PartnerTulsa explains process behind Greenwood project. (Tulsa World)

Preservationists work to restore Route 66 icon. (NewsOK)

USDA awards more than $50M to Oklahoma for rural broadband. (KOSU)

Bookstores in OKC and Tulsa offer book fairs for adults. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Community College STEM camp offers course on roller coasters. (Tulsa World)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” actress returns to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Comic Conventions kicking off this weekend in NE Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Oral Roberts gears up for the College World Series. (Tulsa World)