Headlines: Tribal compacts, Tulsa budget & Blackout Banquet

AG says the state can work with tribal governments without the governor. (NewsOK)

OU Regents approve tuition increase. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers approve $10M for four-year gunsmithing degree. (Tulsa World)

New study ranks Oklahoma 46th in child well-being. (KOSU)

Governor celebrates workforce panel. (NewsOK)

Tulsa City Council again delays decision on Trump protest lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa approves a near $1B budget. (Tulsa World)

Southern Baptist task force on sex abuse gets another extension. (NewsOK)

Population decline for an ancient fish could be a warning sign in the Missouri River. (KOSU)

Oklahoma plans to spend $3.3M on slowing the spread of eastern redcedar. (KOSU)

NewView’s Blackout Banquet hopes to raise awareness of dining without sight. (NewsOK)